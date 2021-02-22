Telangana bags award for potable water supply 

Adarsh Nagar: Telangana State has achieved another record at national level by completing the task of providing 100 per cent taps fixed up in all schools and Anganwadi centres. This was informed by the Centre while releasing the list of states which achieved this rare distinction across the country.

The Centre last year announced this target on October 2, 2020 to mark Gandhi Jayanthi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this programme by giving a 100-day plan to fulfil this.

However, the deadline was extended till March 31 following by appeals by States and Union Territories. In pursuing this target, these States put persistent efforts to achieve the target, Union, the Jalshakti Ministry has announced.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said acknowledged this development at national level. He said that the Mission Bhagiratha, a flagship program by the KCR government helped achieve this record.

"We are able to give potable and purified waters to the rural areas and ensure the women draw waters avoiding long distances," he said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar is for the welfare of the poor he claimed.

The minister attributed the credit to the efforts of KCR and Minister KT Rama Rao who earlier held the panchayat raj portfolio. Vision and commitment by the KCR government and efforts yielded the positive results, he noted.

The minister said that the state government got several awards in several areas so far. Now the Centre should give funds for Mission Bhagiratha and others to push development, he added.