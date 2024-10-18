Telangana BJP In-Charge Sunil Bansal to Hold a Meeting in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP affairs in-charge Sunil Bansal is set to visit Hyderabad today for a crucial meeting with the party’s MLAs and MPs. The meeting, scheduled for 4 PM, will address the current political landscape, membership drive updates, and strategies for the upcoming MLC elections.

Bansal's visit comes at a critical time as the BJP is actively working to strengthen its position in Telangana ahead of upcoming elections. During the meeting, the party leaders are expected to discuss strategies to boost the membership drive and increase the party’s reach at the grassroots level.

The MLC elections are also expected to be a major point of focus, as the party aims to secure key positions in the state legislative council. With the political climate in Telangana becoming increasingly competitive, the BJP leadership is keen to align its plans with the upcoming challenges. This meeting is seen as an important step in preparing the Telangana BJP for the elections and ensuring better coordination among its elected representatives.