Telangana budget 2021: Here's list of allocations made by government

Finance Minister Harish Rao presented the budget in the assembly for the financial year 2020-21, proposing an expenditure of Rs 2,30,825.96 crore. It is estimated that surplus in budget estimates is pegged at 6743.50 crore and fiscal deficit Rs 45,509 crore.

The state's revenue expenditure is estimated to be Rs 1,69,383.44 crore and capital expenditure is to be at 29,046 crore.

Here are allocations made...

1) Development fund of Rs 5 crore to each MLA and Rs 800 crores for MLCs

2) Rs 610 crore allocated to the construction of new secretariat complex

3) Rs 750 crore for land acquisition for Regional Ring Road (RRR)

4) Rs 1,276 crore for the forest department

5) Rs 3,000 crore for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation

6) For the Panchayat Raj and Village Development, the government allocated Rs 29,271 crore

7) For the endowments department, Rs 720 crore was allocated.

8) For agriculture department, Rs 25,000 crore was allocated

9) Rs 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu, Rs 12,00 crore for Rythu Bhima and Rs 5,225 crore for farm loan waiver.

10) Rs 1,730 crore for animal husbandry and fisheries

11) For the irrigation sector, Rs 16,931 was allocated.

12) Rs 1,200 crore for comprehensive land survey

13) Rs 1,500 crore for mechanization of agriculture

14) Rs 11,728 crore for Aasara pensions

15) Rs 2,750 crore for Kalyanalakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak schemes

16) Rs 1000 crore for Dalit empowerment

17) Rs 5,761 crore for gram panchayats under Palle Pragathi scheme

18) Rs 25 crore for the welfare of toddy tappers

19) Rs 300 crore to distribute 3 lakh units sheep for welfare of Golla-Kuruma

20) Rs 338 crore allocated in the budget for welfare of handloom workers

21) Rs 1000 crore for BC corporation

22) Rs 5,522 to BC welfare department

23) Rs 1,600 crore for welfare of minorities

24) Rs 20 crore allocated for the construction of SHE toilets in police station

25) Rs 10 crore for construction of SHE toilets in universities

26)Rs 3,000 crore for interest free loans for self-help groups

27) Rs 1,702 crore for women and children welfare

28) Rs 11,000 crore for double bedroom houses

29) Rs 500 crore for Pattana Pragati scheme

30) Rs 200 crore for construction of cemeteries

31) Rs 250 crore for drinking water supply

32) Rs 725 crore for Sunkishala drinking water project

33) Rs 200 crore for Musi river rejuvenation

34) For Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, Rs 1000 crore allocated

35) Rs 250 crore for Warangal Corporation, Rs 150 for Khammam corporation

36)Rs 15,030 crore for Municipal sector

37) Rs 6,295 crore to medical and health department

38) Rs 11,735 crore for Telangana school education

39) Rs 1,873 crore for higher education

40) Rs 2,000 crore for modernization of government schools

41) Rs 4,000 crore for upgrading education sector

42) Rs 3,077 crore for industrial sector

43) Rs 360 crore for Panchayat Raj roads

44) Rs 725 crore to police department

45) Rs 400 crore for 21 new ROB and RUB in the state

46) Rs 100 crore for new airports

47)Rs 6,465 crore for department of home affairs

48) Rs 2,363 to civil supplies department

49) Rs 726 for tourism industry