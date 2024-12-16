Telangana Cabinet Announces Key Decisions in Marathon Meeting

Hyderabad : The Telangana state cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, made several significant decisions during a marathon meeting that lasted over five hours.

One of the major announcements was the decision to provide financial assistance of ₹6,000 to landless individuals on December 28. Additionally, the cabinet approved the issuance of new ration cards, scheduled to be distributed post-Sankranti, offering relief to eligible households.

The government also revealed that Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had approved the inquiry into the diversion of funds for the e-Formula race project by former minister, KTR. According to official sources, the governor granted permission after seeking legal advice. A letter will soon be sent to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) through the Chief Secretary to initiate further proceedings.

Addressing allegations surrounding K.T. Rama Rao, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy criticized the opposition for claiming that arresting K.T. Rama Rao would create unrest in the state. “Such statements reflect arrogance,” the minister remarked. He expressed that the Congress is not acting with malice but is merely exposing irregularities for public discussion.

The cabinet also sanctioned action against IAS officer Aravind Kumar, adding another layer of scrutiny to administrative accountability in the state.