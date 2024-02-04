Telangana Cabinet meeting today, to take decision on budget session

The Telangana Cabinet meeting scheduled for today will address important issues such as the assembly budget meetings and the Oton account budget. The Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, will chair the meeting, during which decisions will be made regarding budget allocations for the six guarantee guarantees. Additionally, the Cabinet will approve the Governor's speech at the opening of the legislative session.

It is anticipated that the legislative session will begin on the 8th of this month, with the first day ending after the Governor's speech. The following day, the speech will be debated in the House. The Oton Account Budget is expected to be introduced on the 10th of this month or later, with a proposal to present the budget two days after the session starts.

There is also a possibility that the state government will introduce a white paper on the irrigation sector during these meetings. The government aims to implement two more of the six guarantees promised by the Congress party during the elections. Currently, the implementation of free bus travel for women in RTC buses and a guarantee of medical services up to Rs.10 lakh under the Arogyashri scheme is underway.

The government is now preparing to fulfill the promises of providing free electricity up to 200 units per month and gas cylinders for the poor at Rs.500. The funding for these guarantees will be discussed during the Cabinet meeting. Approximately 81,54,158 people have applied for 200 units of free electricity per month, while 91.49 lakh people have applied for a gas cylinder at Rs.500. The electricity distribution companies have estimated that the government will have to pay at least Rs.4,200 crores per year to provide free electricity. These issues will be discussed in the upcoming cabinet meeting.