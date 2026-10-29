Telangana Civils Supplies Commissioner warns action against rice black marketing

Telangana Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra has warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in rice smuggling, hoarding and black marketing.

Speaking to ABN-Andhra Jyothy on Thursday, he said “bind-over” cases were being registered against people involved in rice smuggling. Vigilance officials are conducting raids and inspections in Hyderabad and other areas based on information about illegal rice sales.

Mr Ravindra said steps were being taken to prevent rice prices from rising amid concerns linked to the El Niño phenomenon. Rice millers, wholesalers and retailers had been summoned and instructed to reduce prices. An analysis is under way to establish the reasons for the increases, and legal action would follow if traders failed to lower their prices.

He also warned that cases would be filed against anyone holding rice stocks above permitted limits. The commissioner said current stocks total 28 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), enough to meet requirements until October next year.

Traders selling bags containing only 23 or 24kg of rice instead of the standard 25kg would face cancellation of their trade licences, he added.