Minister Seethakka Launches Rs 99 Lakh Infrastructure Works in Venkatapur

WARANGAL: Telangana Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka on Thursday inaugurated internal cement concrete (CC) roads and drainage works worth Rs 99 lakh at Venkatapur mandal headquarters. She said the State government was giving priority to the comprehensive development of villages and allocating funds for rural infrastructure.

The works were executed by the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department. CC roads were taken up at a cost of Rs 54 lakh under CRR Plain funds for 2025–26, while CC drains were constructed at a cost of Rs 45 lakh under CRR SC Sub-Plan funds for 2024–25.

Promises Fulfilled, Says Minister

Addressing the gathering, Seethakka said funds had been sanctioned for development works as promised during her earlier visit to the colony. She said the works were taken up after considering the suggestions and representations of the local sarpanch, public representatives and leaders.

“I will continue to strive for the development of villages while keeping the promises made to the people,” the Minister said.

Call for Water Conservation

In view of inadequate rainfall, Seethakka urged people to use available water resources judiciously. She called upon farmers, agricultural labourers and women, among others, to focus on water conservation.

The Minister said the government was prioritising infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems and drinking water facilities in villages. Development works would be taken up in phases after identifying people’s needs, she added, urging public representatives and officials to work in coordination.

PACS Committee Takes Charge

Earlier, Seethakka attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new committee of the Venkatapur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) as chief guest. She congratulated committee chairman Srinivas and the members.

Library Organisation chairman Banotu Ravichander, Panchayat Raj Director Baireddy Bhagawan Reddy, DCO Rammohan, new PACS committee members, local public representatives and officials were among those present.