Microsoft offers buyouts to 60,000 employees, expects only 3,000 exits

Microsoft is offering voluntary buyouts to around 60,000 employees as it looks to manage costs and reshape its workforce amid its growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI). However, the company reportedly expects 3,000 or fewer employees to accept the offer and leave their jobs.

The Voluntary Exit Offer was announced on October 26 through an internal memo from Chief People Officer Amy Coleman. The programme gives eligible employees the option to leave Microsoft with financial support and career-planning resources.

The offer covers more than a quarter of Microsoft's workforce and is available to eligible employees in the US, India, the UK and Canada. Despite its wide reach, the company believes that most employees will choose to stay.

According to a report by Business Insider, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood expects “very few people” to take the offer, pointing to the growth opportunities available within the company. A Microsoft spokesperson also confirmed to the publication that 3,000 or fewer employees are expected to accept the deal.

“I know there have been some questions on the rationale behind the voluntary exit offer that we announced this week,” Hood wrote in an internal memo to employees. “Our intent is to offer employees agency if they choose to leave the company on their own terms. We expect very few people to select this offer because of the growth opportunities here at Microsoft.”

Who is eligible for Microsoft's buyout offer?

The Voluntary Exit Offer is open to eligible employees at level 70 and below in the US, Canada, India and the UK. Those who accept will receive financial assistance and career-planning resources to help them transition to their next opportunity. Bloomberg has reported that the benefits will be similar to those provided through a standard severance package.

At Microsoft, level 70 refers to an internal job grade, not an employee's age or years of service. The company's numbered system categorises roles according to seniority, responsibilities and the scope of work.

However the program is not available to everyone. Only people who work in teams that're part of the program can apply. Departments like Xbox, Windows, Copilot and finance are said to be included. Some jobs in data centres, sales, marketing, cybersecurity and quantum computing are not part of it.

Coleman has said the idea helps employees have control over their career choices while also letting teams change their staff as business needs change.

Microsoft expects limited participation

Microsoft introduced a voluntary retirement package for retirement-age employees in the US earlier this year. More than 30 per cent of the approximately 8,750 eligible employees accepted that offer, helping the company reduce the number of workers affected by subsequent layoffs.

The latest programme is expected to see a much lower acceptance rate. If 3,000 employees or fewer leave, the figure would represent around 5% of the 60,000 employees covered by the offer.

Eligible employees have until early December to decide whether to participate. Those who accept are expected to leave Microsoft by the end of the year.

The financial payout will vary depending on factors such as an employee's job level and length of service, according to reports. The programme reflects Microsoft's effort to give workers an exit option while maintaining its focus on business growth and evolving workforce requirements.