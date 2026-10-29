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OnePlus Ace 7 to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Chip, 9,000mAh Battery
In Short
OnePlus is preparing its Ace 7 series with powerful Snapdragon processors, a massive battery, fast charging and gaming-focused features for demanding users.
OnePlus will soon launch its Ace 7 series smartphones in China. The series will include the OnePlus Ace 7 and the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro. Before the launch event OnePlus has already confirmed key specifications showing that the phones are built for strong performance, exciting gaming and long battery life. I am excited to see the phones.
The upcoming smartphones will have Snapdragon processors, high‑refresh‑rate displays and a large 9,000mAh battery. These powerful Snapdragon processors, high‑refresh‑rate displays and large 9,000mAh battery could make the new Ace series an appealing choice, for users who spend long hours gaming, streaming videos or multitasking on their smartphones.
Performance and gaming features
Performance is one of the strengths of the OnePlus Ace 7 series. The standard Ace 7 will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V Series processor. The Ace 7 Pro will have the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both versions are built for speed and strong performance.
The processor powering the regular model reportedly includes two main cores clocked at up to 4.6GHz and six performance cores running at 3.62GHz. The V Series variant has slightly reduced cache memory and one fewer graphics unit compared with the standard version, but it is still designed to deliver strong performance.
OnePlus is also equipping both smartphones with its self-developed Esports Triple Chip system. The technology is intended to improve the gaming experience and support smoother gameplay.
To manage heat during demanding tasks, the company has introduced a Dual-Path Glacier Air Cooling System. According to the specifications shared, the cooling technology can reduce temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius during extended gaming sessions.
Massive battery and fast charging
Battery capacity is another selling point for the OnePlus Ace 7 lineup. Both models are expected to come with a 9,000mAh battery. This should give users plenty of power for gaming sessions, extended video playback and regular day- to-day use.
The smartphones will also support 100W SuperVOOC charging. The smartphones use 100W SuperVOOC charging to recharge the large battery quickly so that users spend less time connected to a charger.
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