Telangana CM, Governor bids adieu to President Droupadi Murmu after winter vacation

The Honorable Governor of Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, along with Telangana's Chief Minister, Shri...

The Honorable Governor of Telangana, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, along with Telangana's Chief Minister, Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy, and cabinet ministers bid a heartfelt farewell to the President of India at AF Station, Hakimpet, Hyderabad, on December 23, 2023. The event was attended by prominent political figures, showcased unity in leadership as they expressed gratitude and well-wishes to the President.

The AF Station in Hakimpet provided a respectful backdrop for this significant farewell, emphasizing the importance of dignified transitions in leadership. The gathering exemplified statesmanship and collaborative efforts, highlighting the seamless continuity in the country's leadership at this momentous occasion.




