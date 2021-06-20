Telangana CM KCR Is All Set To Visit Districts From Today

Chief Minister KCR is all set to visit districts from today. He will conduct surprise inspections in the districts and personally monitor the implementation of rural and urban development programs. As well as he will also lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects. The CM visited Siddipet this morning and then he will move to Kamareddy district in the afternoon and Warangal district on Monday.

The CM's visit to the Siddipet district will continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the MLA camp office, the Siddipet Police Commissionerate office and the integrated district office building complex built there. Afterwards, the CM will hold a meeting with public representatives and officials. Later, the CM will visit the Kamareddy district. During his visit to Warangal district on the 21st, he will inaugurate the District Collectorate building complex constructed there and lay the foundation stone for a multi-speciality hospital to be constructed at the Warangal Central Jail site.

On the 22nd, the CM will visit Vasalamarri, his adopted village in the Turkapally zone, where he will lay the foundation stone for various development projects. A group lunch will be arranged for about 3,000 people in the village and KCR will also visit the village sarpanch's house. The Chief Minister will then address a public meeting there. Government sources said the CM's visits to other districts would be finalized soon.