Hyderabad: In a first in the country, Telangana Government has decided to issue Maroon colour Pattadar Passbooks to all non-agricultural property holders with an objective to protect the owners' rights and curb the growing encroachments in the state.



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high level meeting with top officials on new Revenue act and Dharani portal here . The CM asserted the issuance of the passbook will ensure the purchase and sale of properties in a transparent manner. Once the digitisation of all property details are completed and the portal comes into operation, the government will distribute the passbooks to all property owners. He asked the officials to complete the mutation of properties on war footing without collecting any fee from people.

The chief minister warned people of facing trouble if their properties are not mutated during the transfer of properties to their children. He said that all the houses owned by poor families will also be regularised which help them access to bank loans through mortgage. Houses constructed in agricultural lands will also be regularised in all villages and urban local bodies. KCR asked all local people representatives to help people in solving the regularisation of houses in the farmlands. State Municipal Administration and Urban development minister KT Rama Rao and other ministers were also present.