Telangana Congress to release poll manifesto on Sept 17; to up the ante against Dharani, land sales

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress is set to release its Election Manifesto for 2023 on Telangana Martyrs' Day, which falls on September 17. During the Youth Congress national conference, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy announced that the party will also launch a movement against the Dharani portal and the sale of government lands.

Addressing the youth Congress leadership, he appealed for dedicated efforts to secure a Congress victory in the upcoming elections and to honor senior leader Sonia Gandhi. The party's campaign will focus on exposing the shortcomings of the Dharani portal and addressing the challenges faced by farmers regarding land ownership.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family have encroached upon thousands of acres under the guise of benami ownership. He criticised the Dharani portal, stating that it primarily benefits a select few landlords and is responsible for 97 percent of land disputes in the State.

The promise to abolish the Dharani Portal is a significant part of the party’s agenda.

The PCC leader also highlighted manipulations in land records in Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts, claiming that thousands of acres were allocated to KCR’s benamis.

Revanth Reddy vowed to hold accountable those officials involved in land encroachment and criticised the lack of land records in the village where the Dharani portal was introduced. He made strong remarks, suggesting that KCR’s family may end up in Cherlapally jail due to irregularities associated with the Dharani portal.

Drawing inspiration from Karnataka, Revanth Reddy expressed confidence in the Congress party's ability to come to power in Telangana. He assured youth Congress leaders that those who have worked diligently for the party will be given state and national level posts.

He emphasized the role of Youth Congress as a catalyst in removing both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the KCR governments from power.

He called for exposing the BJP's alleged agenda of “One Nation One Party” and urged youth leaders to actively contribute to the Congress' victory.