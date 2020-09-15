Telangana Coronavirus Update: A Total Of 2,058 Positive Cases Get Listed In Last 24 Hours

Telangana on Tuesday registered 2,058 coronavirus positive cases and 2,180 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the total confirmed cases in the state went up to 1,60,571, the recoveries touched 1,29,187. With the death of 10 persons on Sunday, the death toll reached 984 and the active cases in the state are 30,400 out of which 23,534 are in-home quarantine.

Around 51,247 samples were tested by the Government till 8 PM on Monday night out of which 2,058 turned positive. So far, 22,20,586 tests have been conducted by the Government.





Out of 1,417 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 277 were reported from Hyderabad GHMC, 143 from Rangareddy, 135 from Karimnagar, 24 from Sangareddy.



97 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 96 from Nalgonda, 103 from Khammam, 108 from Warangal Urban, 84 from Nizamabad, 34 from Suryapet, 107 from Sangareddy, 62 from Siddipept, 68 from Mahabubabad, 45 from Rajanna Sircilla, 48 from Peddapalli, 75 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 41 from Mancherial, 43 from Kamareddy, 53 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 38 from Mahabubnagar, 30 from Jangaon, 42 from Nagarkurnool, 42 from Nirmal, 38 from Medak, 23 from Wanaparthy, 28 from Bhupalpally, 24 from Vikarabad, 16 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 24 from Adilabad, 36 from Mulugu and 13 from Narayanpet.

