Wanted criminal killed in encounter with police

Muzaffarnagar: A notorious criminal who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was shot dead in an encounter with police in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The encounter took place in Bhesani village under the Thanabhawan police station area on Monday night.

Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters here that police launched an operation after receiving information that six dacoits were hiding in a cottage near a brick kiln. The police team cordoned off the area, following which the accused opened fire, leading to an exchange of fire, he said. During the encounter, a wanted criminal, Samay Deen alias Sama (35), was killed. Police recovered two pistols and a country-made firearm from his possession, Singh said. Taking advantage of the dark, five of his associates managed to escape, he said. According to the SP, Deen was involved in 23 cases of dacoity and murder in Shamli district alone.