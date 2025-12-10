  1. Home
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates India’s First State-Integrated Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub Hyderabad

  • Created On:  10 Dec 2025 11:43 AM IST
Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy, along with Hon'ble Minister D Sridhar Babu, inaugurates the Google for Startups hub, located at T-Hub Hyderabad

A dedicated Google-branded space to encourage the vibrant startup eco-system to scale and deliver world class innovations in Telangana, the Google for Startups (GfS) in Hyderabad is the first state-integrated hub in India.

Google plans to engage regional startups from Telangana through the Hub, including free, year-long dedicated coworking seats for selected AI-first startups and a curated set of venture investors.

GoogleStartups HubHyderabadTelangana Startup EcosystemRevanth ReddyT-HubAI-First Startup
