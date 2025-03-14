Telangana Cyber Security Bureau Thwarts Rs 1.95 Crore Cyber Fraud Attempt

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) successfully averted a cyber fraud attempt, recovering ₹1.95 crore before the fraudsters could withdraw the funds. The incident has once again highlighted the increasing sophistication of cyber scams targeting businesses.

The fraud attempt came to light on 13 March 2025, when an accounts officer at a Hyderabad-based company received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The sender, using the profile picture of the company’s chairman and managing director (CMD), posed as the executive and requested an advance payment of ₹1.95 crore for a supposed new project.

Believing the request to be genuine, the accounts officer transferred the amount. However, the scam unravelled when the real CMD received a bank notification about the transfer. Upon questioning the accounts officer, it was discovered that the payment was made solely based on the WhatsApp message. Realising they had fallen victim to cyber fraud, the company promptly reported the case through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

The TGCSB’s rapid response led to the immediate freezing of the transferred funds, preventing any financial loss. Officials have urged businesses to implement stricter verification protocols for financial transactions and remain cautious of fraudulent communications. Investigations are ongoing to trace the perpetrators and prevent similar cyber fraud attempts in the future.