Telangana: Dharani portal trial run today

Hyderabad: The trial run of property registrations through the much-hyped Dharani portal will begin from Sunday even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to launch the new online facility on October 25.



The Dharani portal is being introduced under the new Revenue Act which provides special powers to MROs (Tahsildars) to register agricultural land and the Sub-Registrars will look after the sale of non-agriculture land only. The required infrastructure mainly the high-speed broadband services and adequate training of officials in utilisation of technology to complete the property registration and mutation on the same day has been completed.

The new facility offers zero paper use under which citizen will have to book a slot on Dharani portal to register the property in their names. Required fee amount will also be paid through e-Challan. Technical glitches and other challenges encountered by the officials in the trial run will be rectified before the official launch of the portal.

Before launching the trial operations, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a preparatory meeting with the district collectors, additional collectors, Tahsildars and Naib Tahsildars and made a detailed presentation about the functioning of the Dharani portal on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary said that under the new system, Tahsildars of all the 570 mandals would function as Joint Sub-registrars, while the Sub-Registrar Officers would do registrations of non-agriculture properties from 142 locations.

He also instructed the Collectors to ensure that hardware facilities for Dharani are fully functional. Regular coordination meetings with Discom, broadband service providers and Telangana State Technology Services representatives should be conducted to ensure that there is no interruption to Dharani service, he added.