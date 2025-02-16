Telangana Education Commission Recommends Statutory Panel for Private School Fee Regulation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Commission has proposed the establishment of a statutory commission to regulate fees in private unaided schools across the state. The recommendation, submitted to the government along with a draft bill, aims to introduce stricter oversight on fee structures to ensure affordability and quality in education.

Education Commission chairman Akunuri Murali emphasized the need for a legislative framework to back the proposed commission. “A law has to be enacted, or else the courts will not accept it,” he stated. The suggested commission would be chaired by a High Court judge or a retired bureaucrat, with four to five members from relevant fields.

To ensure effective implementation, the Commission has also recommended forming district-level panels headed by Collectors. These panels, with representatives from the Education Department, would act as an extension of the state-level fee regulation body, monitoring schools’ adherence to prescribed norms.

The Education Commission further proposed categorizing schools based on factors such as location, infrastructure, and quality of teaching. An upper fee limit would be set for each category to strike a balance between affordability for parents and maintaining educational standards. “The fee structure should not exceed reasonable limits and should be aligned with the Consumer Price Index,” Murali explained.

The recommendations, if implemented, are expected to bring significant reforms in private school fee regulation, addressing concerns over exorbitant fees while ensuring quality education remains accessible.