Telangana failed in tackling Covid: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Warangal/Karimnagar: The State government is playing with the lives of people, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said after inspecting the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Friday.

"There isn't much difference between the Civil Hospital in Karimnagar and the MGMH in Warangal – both have nothing to offer as far as healthcare is concerned," he said. The death of a doctor and four lab technicians reflects the fact that the MGM staff is overburdened, he said, criticising the State government for its failure to fill the vacant posts. On the other hand, the state of Covid-19 wards is appalling, he said, referring to the unhygienic conditions in the MGMH. The government needs to give incentives to the frontline warriors for their services at a time coronavirus was wreaking havoc, he said.

Sanjay accused the State government of failing to utilise the 100 ventilators provided through the Prime Minister Cares Fund. Even though the MGMH was running short of PPE kits, Remdesivir injections, surgical masks and oxygen, the government was little bothered about it, BJP State chief said.

The State government was hiding the actual Covid-19 deaths and also concealing the number of patients, Sanjay alleged. The BJP is not pointing to the State government's failures just for the sake of criticism but for the improvement in the healthcare of people, he said.

Earlier, Sanjay who wore PPE spoke to patients and medical officials in the Covid-19 ward. He enquired about the facilities and consoled them. He was accompanied by MGMH Superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy.

Sanjay on the day also visited Covid vaccination centre at Huzurabad government hospital and enquired about the services and facilities being provided to patients. Adding that doctors, para-medical staff, police and sanitation workers were working tirelessly to save the lives of people, he demanded the State government to pay incentives to all these frontline workers.

BJP Karimnagar district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, secretary Bingi Karnakar, spokesperson Masadi Muthyam Rao and others accompanied the BJP State chief.