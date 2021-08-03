Telangana: Festivals, political activities inviting Covid third wave

Hyderabad: The way the festivities like Bonalu are being celebrated across the State and public meetings being held without following Covid norms, the Health authorities are expressing serious concern over the possibility of an early third wave.



According to reports, the number of cases has witnessed a surge in Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Jagtial and a few other districts. In Sangareddy district during the last one week, there has been a steep increase in the number of cases in Covid designated hospitals. Due to lack of awareness and fear of taking vaccines, many people are not coming forward to get vaccinated. Those who want to get vaccinated are not able to do so since the authorities are not administering the first dose of vaccine. Only those who are due for a second dose are being given the jabs. On the other hand, functions and parties are being held in gross violation of safety norms.

The inter-district movement between Karnataka and Sangareddy is also on the higher side and this is also suspected to be one of the reasons for the spike in cases. Though health workers are testing bus passengers and vehicle users at check posts, it has been found that many were not even using masks properly.

On the other hand, public meetings and padayatras by all political parties are on the increase particularly in view of the Huzurabad bypolls.



In the backdrop of this situation, the Health department has decided to increase the quantum of tests particularly in the districts where new cases were reported. Officials claim that over one lakh tests are being conducted daily but now they would like to increase it to 1.2 lakh per day. Director Public Health Dr Srinivas Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials to monitor the situation closely and take all necessary measures to see that a third wave does not enter the State.

However, what is causing concern for the health authorities is the negligence being shown by the public and political parties regarding wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.