Telangana Government Announces That Schools Will Be Shut Down Until Further Notice

The Telangana government has decided to close educational institutions in the wake of rising corona cases again. Announcing the state-wide holidays, Education Minister SabitaIndrareddy announced the event as a legislative forum. CM KCR had a meeting with Minister Sabita, Education and Health officials in the backdrop of increasing Corona positive cases in schools. The Department of Health has suggested that schools will be given holidays.

As last week alone nearly 200 students had tested positive for this novel virus, the Government has taken a tough decision once again to protect children from this deadly virus.

Earlier classes were going on in the schools for higher education classes like 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th along with the Inter students. But now, as the positive cases are rising, the Government's decision is being applauded by many of the parents.