Telangana government informs Union government that there is No partial relaxation in state

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has informed the Union government that it will not be implementing the partial relaxation announced regarding re-opening of some categories of shops until the State becomes a safe zone.

It would review the situation before May 7. It also gave a sort of progress report on the Covid-19 situation to the Centre and sought its help in tackling the situation as the number of cases have been adding up every day despite all efforts being made by the Government to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar accompanied by DGP Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials participated in a video conference conducted by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

The officials urged the Centre for the release of more funds under disaster management so that the State can meet any eventuality arising out of the increasing number of corona cases. They also explained the impact of corona on State revenues.

The Cabinet Secretary assured the State of all possible assistance from the Centre in dealing the situation. Somesh Kumar explained the measures being taken up by the State Government in containment zones and other measures like sealing of borders with neighbouring states like Maharashtra where there was huge surge of corona positive cases.

He informed the Centre that the state government had opened several camps for the migrant workers and food was being supplied through community kitchen.

DGP informed the Union Cabinet Secretary the government's the strict vigilance measures taken to control people from coming on roads across the State. Deployment of more forces at containment zones derived good results, he added.

OPEN NOW STILL SHUT All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective state and Union territory, including those in residential complexes and market complexes, outside the municipal corporations and municipalities have been exempted from lockdown restrictions Malls and cinemas will remain shut Only standalone shops and residential shops can open in cities Complexes with clusters of shops cannot open All shops in residential areas and neighborhood markets will open Salons and barbershops All shops and markets in rural and semi-rural areas that are registered can open Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities are not exempted by the new order Standalone tailor shops in residential complexes can open Shopping complexes, shops in market complexes, multi-brand, and single-brand malls cannot open Shops in registered markets outside municipal corporations and municipalities can open only with 50% staff, who will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms Boutiques inside malls cannot open Non-essential goods and services will be allowed to operate in urban areas only if they are in residential areas or is a standalone shop Liquor shops will remain shut Market complexes, except those within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities can open







