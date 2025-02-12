Telangana Government on High Alert Over Bird Flu; 24 Checkposts Set Up

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has intensified precautionary measures against bird flu by establishing 24 checkposts along the state's borders. These measures aim to prevent the spread of the virus through poultry transportation.

In the erstwhile Nalgonda district alone, three checkposts have been set up to monitor poultry movement. Authorities are strictly inspecting vehicles carrying chickens from Andhra Pradesh into Telangana. Reports indicate that officials are turning back poultry-laden trucks at the borders as a preventive measure.

The government remains vigilant to ensure public safety and prevent any potential outbreak of bird flu in the state. Further actions may be taken based on the evolving situation.