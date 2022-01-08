Telangana Government prods citizens to go in for RAT kits

Hyderabad: The State is in the midst of a Covid third wave, as the spread of the Omicron variant triggered a spike in number of cases, with the next four weeks seen as very crucial. As the State is likely to see more fresh positive cases, the government has urged citizens to opt for and invest in taking RAT (Rapid Antigen Testing) kits.



Even as the Public Health department is preparing a plan to deal with cases during the third wave, Health Minister T Harish Rao announced on Friday that one crore home isolation kits and two crore RAT testing kits have been supplied to all districts at PHCs (Primary Health Centres) level.

Encouraging people to invest in home RAT kits started by the government, Rao requested people to conduct tests immediately in case of slightest symptoms. He said "One crore home isolation kits and two crore RAT test kits that have been supplied to all districts at PHCs. People who test positive at home should remain in isolation; they will be regularly monitored by the health teams. If necessary, they will be shifted to the nearest government hospital for treatment."

The minister stated that "Telangana is clearly in the third wave of Covid; doubling of cases seems driven by Omicron which is highly contagious as over 70 per cent of new cases are caused by it." He made important suggestions to the department officials and ASHA workers on how to prepare for massive cases.

Meanwhile, the Health department has lifted the surveillance for Omicron at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), stating that the variant has spread in the community. It has dropped information on Omicron status in the State from its daily bulletin. During the day the minister directed the health officials to ensure that the department is fully prepared to face surging cases of the third wave. While holding a virtual conference along with the Director of Public Health, district medical officers, health staff and ASHA workers, he made important suggestions to them on how to prepare for the third wave, vaccination process and services.

Rao ordered all medical officers to finish the second dose administration by January 26. Currently, 71 per cent of the adult population is double vaccinated. He asked them to reach 100 per cent target and directed them to speed up the vaccination drive in the age group of 15-18 years. The minister suggested that as for the Sankranti holidays all students will be home, the department should conduct awareness programmes in residential areas and provide the first jab to children of 15-18 years.

About the commencement of booster dose to those over 60 from January 10, Rao said priority should be given to those suffering from chronic diseases.

He asked the district medical officers to ensure that there should not be any negligence or interruption in the outpatient wings, and services to pregnant women and other patients in all hospitals.