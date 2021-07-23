Telangana Government puts Flood Management Mechanism in place

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the experience of last year when many areas of Hyderabad were flooded and following the latest reports from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that the State will experience heavy to very heavy rains in the next 36 hours, the State Government is getting ready with an effective 'Flood Management Mechanism' and is preparing to take all necessary precautionary measures on a war-footing to rescue people from flood affected places.

A Flood Management Team consisting of seven top officials from Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Roads and Building, Revenue, Medical and Health and GAD (General Administration Department) wings have been constituted to look after rescue, relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas.

Telangana Ministers, elected representatives and officials have been directed to rush to the flood-hit areas particularly in the Godavari catchment areas and monitor the rescue operations. With the heavy inflows into Musi, the government is laying special attention on the flood management.

At an emergency meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the flood situation in the catchment areas of Godavari and Krishna. The officials informed him that steady inflows had raised water levels in all reservoirs of Godavari and also Krishna. As water levels in Musi has reached 636 feet as against the full reservoir level of 645 feet, KCR instructed the GHMC and irrigation officials to be on high alert. He asked the officials to evacuate the dwellers along the Musi river, if the water levels touches optimum level. The CM instructed the officials to take action against people who constructed houses in the low-lying areas in Hyderabad city.

KCR instructed Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Revenue officials to take necessary measures ensuring people do not face any troubles due to continuous downpour in the catchment areas of the two rivers. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in a teleconference with district authorities asked to prepare an action plan to mitigate rain-related property damages and human loss in the heavy rains. Meanwhile, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, who also held a meeting with officials, instructed that the GHMC and other related departments to take up necessary measures to prevent last year like situation. He directed the GHMC area and adjoining districts to be on high alert.

The Chief Minister asked senior officials to go to Kothagudem, Eturu Nagaram and Mangampet by a chopper to supervise evacuation of people from the low-lying areas and make arrangements for shelter, clothes and food for people in rehabilitation camps. He appealed to people not to venture into streams, rivulets and other water bodies to avoid getting stuck in floods. He also asked them not to indulge in misadventures like trying to cross the streams.