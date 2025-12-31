Telangana Government Releases ₹713 Crore for Pending Employee Bills

The Telangana government has announced positive news for its civil servants by releasing ₹713 crore to settle outstanding bills. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has issued directives for the disbursement of payments related to the month of December.

The funds, released by the Finance Department on Wednesday, include payments for gratuity, the General Provident Fund (GPF), surrendered leave, and various advances. This marks a continued commitment from the government, which has pledged to allocate ₹700 crore each month to employee unions.

Since the end of June, when ₹183 crore was disbursed, the government has consistently released a minimum of ₹700 crore each month beginning in August.