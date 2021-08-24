Telangana Government sounds alert on seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sounded an alert on possible spread of seasonal diseases, mainly dengue and malaria in the current season. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday instructed the Health officials to make arrangements for adequate stocks of medicines at all health centres and also take measures to contain mosquito menace in the State. The Panchayat Raj, Health and Municipal Administration departments have been asked to prepare a joint action plan to check the spread of seasonal diseases until the monsoon is over. Fogging and anti-larval spraying will be taken up on a regular basis. Special care will be taken for children and the aged in seasonal disease-hit areas.

The CM held a review meeting here with top officials on preparedness to contain the seasonal diseases. He wanted regular visits of official teams to colonies and ascertain the situation before the outbreak of mosquito-borne ailments.

Since the dengue cases were increasing, officials said medical facilities, mainly the platelet supply machines, would be installed in the identified hospitals. All big hospitals in municipalities would be equipped with special medical facility to treatment seriously ill patients.