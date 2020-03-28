Telangana Government to marshal resources to tame corona

As the days roll by, Covid-19 is expanding its footprint across the State, notwithstanding umpteen measures initiated by the powers-that-be to keep the dreaded virus at bay.

Consequently, the case-count continues to rise, keeping the officials on the edge. It will be unfair to dub the measures undertaken by the government as dumber as it is out to marshal all resources to slow the spread of the spine-chilling virus.

So much so, government doesn't want to squander the chance to check virus spread. Denizens, though alien to the new environment, which is the offshoot of the lockdown, are yet to tighten their belts and stick to the social distancing norms strictly.

A good sprinkling of citizens zooming in on two-wheelers and cars are seen on the roads in several localities convincing authorities with some ruse.

Government on its part is hell bent upon enforcing the lockdown norms with an iron hand, if its placatory efforts prove dud and yield no results.

It is said that the government is no mood to soften it stand vis-à-vis lockdown across the State and as part of ramping facilities may deploy paramilitary forces to tame truant citizens