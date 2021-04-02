Telangana Government unveils handicrafts, handlooms shopping portal

Adarsh Nagar: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched the eGolkonda Shopping Portal – https://golkondashop.telangana.gov.in – of Telangana State Handicrafts Development Corporation (TSHDC) on Thursday. The portal is a platform for the sale of handicrafts and handlooms products from the State. It will enable handicraft lovers to buy authentic artefacts online.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that the new initiative of the government would help the handicrafts and handloom lovers across the country to buy authentic Telangana artefacts at the click of a button.

"State government made all efforts to strengthen the Telangana Handicrafts Development Corporation. The move to launch the eGolkonda shopping portal was to provide an e-marketing space across the globe for Telangana handicrafts and handlooms products," he added.

Further,Rao claimed that the eGolkonda portal was far ahead than many other private e-commerce websites in terms of design and operational convenience. "Through the eGolkonda portal, handloom lovers from any part of the country can send the artefacts to any place across the country," he added. He also mentioned that after obtaining necessary permissions from the government of India, facilities would be made to ship the artefacts to any part of the globe.

Portal is accessible on mobile phones as well. Moreover, people can view each artefact in a 3D format. The State government is setting up a common facility centre, besides facilitating skill development and technical cooperation and marketing for the products developed by artisans and extending them all the required support, said the Minister.