Telangana govt. extends deadline for Asara applications

The Telangana government has given good news for the pensioners and stated that it will accept applications from people of age 57 for the old-age pension. CS Somesh Kumar was directed to make necessary arrangements in all the service centers to this extent.



The chief secretary suggested that all those who are eligible should apply and directed that arrangements be made to apply from the 11th to the 30th of this month. Although the age of old-age pension has been reduced to 57 years, several MLAs in the assembly sessions brought to the notice of the CM KCR that many people didn't apply.

The CM assured that all of them would get pensions. CS Somesh Kumar, who conducted the review on Saturday with the CM's orders in this regard, directed the concerned authorities to extend the application dates.

As part of the Asara Pension Scheme, an old-age pension of Rs 2,116 will be provided to all those above 57 years of age. The beneficiaries of age above 57 years and has white ration card are eligible for Asara. The age criteria are determined based on the date of birth indicated on the voter card or the Aadhaar card.

The pension is given only to those who have attained 57 years of age and have all the qualifications prescribed by the government.