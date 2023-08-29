Telangana govt. gives order on implementation of PRC to TSS employees

As the Telangana assembly elections fast approaching, the KCR government has delivered positive news for employees by announcing the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for the employees of Telangana Sanskruthik Saradhi. The Department of Culture, Youth Services, and Tourism has issued an important order in this regard. The Finance Department had given approval for the PRC of TSS employees three months ago, and the orders have now been issued. The wages of TSS employees will increase as per the PRC 2020.

According to the latest decision, the PRC will be applicable from June 1, 2021. The Telangana government has instructed the Director of the Language and Culture Department to take necessary steps for the implementation of the PRC.

The department was established on September 30, 2014, with a total of 583 artists in its category. After the formation of the state, Telangana provided jobs to artists who played a crucial role in the Telangana movement. A total of 550 artists were employed, of which 319 are from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 38 are from Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Telangana government has decided to implement a 30 percent PRC on the current pay scale. Currently, the employees' pay scale is Rs. 24,514. With the new PRC, the salary per employee will increase by Rs. 7,300. Employees are pleased with this decision taken by the Telangana government.