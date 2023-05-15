Telangana: Harish Rao hails expansion of dialysis centres

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Health Minister T Harish Rao commended the BRS government for establishing dialysis centres in districts, providing crucial support to impoverished kidney patients residing in rural areas. He took to Twitter to highlight the positive impact of these centres, emphasising how they have transformed the lives of individuals who previously had limited access to dialysis facilities.

Earlier, individuals suffering from kidney disease faced grim prospects or had to travel to Hyderabad, enduring exorbitant costs and hardships to undergo dialysis. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has effectively addressed this issue in the State, ensuring improved accessibility to dialysis services. The number of hospitals offering dialysis services has significantly increased from three, including Gandhi, Osmania, and NIMS, to an impressive total of 102 centres. This expansion has extended vital healthcare services to a larger population, facilitating better care for those in need.

Harish Rao proudly shared that dialysis services are now available even in remote areas like SirpurKagaznagar and Eturunagaram. Further, to prevent infections, the government has implemented the use of single-use dialyzers, a pioneering approach in the country. In addition, the Telangana government has taken proactive steps to provide financial security to patients by offering free bus passes, Asara pension, and establishing dedicated dialysis centres.