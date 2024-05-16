Telangana Cabinet meet on May 18

Hyderabad: Since the clause of Hyderabad being the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a period of 10 years ends on June 2 as per the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014, the state government on Wednesday decided to issue official notification to the effect after seeking the Cabinet nod on May 18.

The state Cabinet, which would be meeting for the first time after the elections were announced, has also decided to discuss the farmers loan waiver scheme, paddy procurement and other most important issues and come with firm decisions.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He directed the officials to prepare a report on all pending issues related to division of assets, debts that need to be settled between the two states after bifurcation, etc.



The officials informed the CM that the division and distribution of assets of the organizations and corporations under Schedule IX and Schedule X has not yet been completed. The two states did not arrive at consensus on some issues. The issue of payment of power dues was also pending.

The CM instructed the officials to resolve amicably the pending transfer and repatriation of the employees with the AP government. The CM also sought a report on the issues that have been resolved through consensus between the two states.

Revanth also inquired about the progress in the paddy procurement and directed the officials to take measures to ensure smooth procurement without any trouble to the farmers particularly in view of the damage suffered by them due to recent unseasonal rains. He directed the officials to take all necessary measures to see that farmers do not suffer.