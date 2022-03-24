Telangana has emerged role model for other states: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that the country has been on decline under BJP-led Central government.

Addressing the party workers in Suryapet, the Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Telangana has achieved tremendous development and has become a role model for the country. The people of the country have been stressing the need for a central government like that of Telangana.

He said the BJP was conspiring to restrict CM KCR and TRS to Telangana only. As part of this plan, it was conspiring against the State. He accused of the Central government of committing various scams and betrayals against the State.

Telangana has the highest rice yields than Punjab, but the Central government is making difficulties for paddy procurement in the State. He said that the Center is trying to push Telangana farmers into deep troubles and added that the TRS would fight on behalf of the Telangana farmers. He urged the TRS activists to go door to door to tell people about the true color of the BJP and question the BJP by holding meetings of farmers across the constituency.