Telangana HC directs state, centre to prepare Ramappa conservation plan

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state and centre to prepare Ramappa conservative and management plan. It also ordered to prepare a committee comprising of an ASI, State Archaeological Department and the collectors.



A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy took the media publishings as suomoto and ordered to hold the first conference of the committee on August 4 and also a comprehensive ground-level examination. It also asked to submit a report within four weeks.



"It is a proud moment for Telangana that Ramappa is recognized as world heritage site. The government should give its best in restoring the glory of Ramappa. It is also a golden opportunity for the state and centre to present the temple before the world. The nation will blame for any negligence caused by the officials," the HC stressed, adding that it will personally monitor the development of Ramappa.

