Telangana HC extends stay Dharani registrations till June 21

A bench division headed by the Chief Justice Hima Kohli on Friday extended the interim stay registration of non-agricultural properties till June 21.

The court heard seven public interest litigations (PIL) filed in the high court and said that there is no need to file several petitions on a single issue. The court took two petitions into consideration dismissing five.

Advocate General Prasad told the court that the cabinet is considering the objections on the Dharani portal and sought some time for the government to respond to which the bench extended the interim to June 21 and adjourned the matter.

The registration of agricultural lands have already begun on the Dharani Portal while the registration of non-agricultural lands were being deferred.