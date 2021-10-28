Telangana HC refuses to dismiss EC orders on Dalit Bandhu stoppage

The Telangana high court on Thursday refused to dismiss the orders of election commission on the stoppage of Dalit Bandhu. It is known that the election commission passed the orders to stop Dalit Bandhu in the wake of the ensuing Huzurabad by-election.

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Justice Rajasekhar Reddy which heard the plea stated that it cannot interfere in the election commission's decision. The court further added that election commission has the right to take decision unbiased to the election.



The court also dismissed the petition filed by the senior journalist Mallepalli Lakshamiah, Congress leader Judson. It is already known that election commission passed the orders to stop the Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad until the conclusion of by-election.

