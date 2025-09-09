Live
Telangana High Court set to deliver verdict on Group 1 exam row
The Telangana High Court is poised to announce its verdict today regarding the contentious Group 1 examination issue in Telangana, a decision that will determine the future for thousands of candidates.
Approximately 21,000 students participated in the Group 1 Mains exams, which took place from October 21 to 27, 2023, with results published by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 10 this year. However, the results have sparked numerous concerns regarding the candidates' marks.
Several candidates have filed a petition to annul the exams, citing irregularities in the evaluation process. Key issues raised include the allowance of gel pens during the exams, the disproportionate selection of students from Kothi Mahila College, the limited representation of Telugu medium candidates, and the concentration of top scorers from just two examination centres. On the other side, candidates who have secured positions through the exams have petitioned the court to prevent any cancellation of the results.
Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao has presided over extensive hearings addressing both sides of the dispute. Following a prolonged deliberation, the verdict, initially postponed on July 7, will finally be announced today, heightening anticipation among candidates and the broader public.