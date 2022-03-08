Telangana Home department gets Rs 9,315 cr in budget

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday allocated a budget of Rs. 9,315 crore for the Home department for 2022-2023.

Presenting the budget Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao believes in concept of crime-free society. "If innocent are to be protected, the guilty need to be punished". He is determined to minimise crime, there is no spurious liquor, no gambling clubs, no drugs and most importantly, no communal clashes.

Said the minister due to effective functioning of the Police department there is peace and security for everyone in the State. Telangana's brand image has been enhanced and led to flow of national and international investments.

The police started adopting latest technology for its work and a large number of modern vehicles were provided to the department. Administrative reforms were taken up by forming seven police commissionerates, 10 police districts, 25 police sub-divisions and 31 circles. An amount of Rs. 75,000 per police station is being given every month towards meeting sundry expenditure in Hyderabad.

Rao stated that 28,288 vacant posts in the Police department were filled in the last six years; reservation of 33 per cent for women was provided in jobs. To strengthen surveillance and help detect crimes in a scientific manner 8.8 lakh CCTV cameras were installed across the State. "Telangana is the only State where such a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed. Telangana takes credit for this unique initiative.

Also, the CM's ambitious project, Command and Control Centre of Hyderabad City Police, a 20-storeyed building, has been constructed and ready for inauguration," he said.

The minister stated that the Telangana police are using high-end technology due to which crime rate has come down. The Cybercrime wing of the department has been strengthened. The government is taking tough steps to control the menace of narcotics in the State. Similarly, tough action has been initiated against those involved in selling spurious seeds and cheating farmers.