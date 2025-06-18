Telangana Inter Supplementary Results Memos Available

The officials from the Inter Board have confirmed that short memos detailing the results have been sent to colleges. Students are also able to download their results from the official website. They are advised to report any discrepancies in their mark memos to their principals within ten days.

Results for the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations were announced on June 16, revealing that 50.82% of candidates who sat for the exams have successfully passed. A total of 413,880 students participated in the supplementary examinations, with 249,358 being first-year students. Remarkably, 168,079 first-year candidates passed, resulting in a pass rate of 67.4%.

In the second year, 147,518 students sat for the exams, with 76,260 achieving a successful outcome. Students have until June 23 to apply for recounting and reverification of their results.