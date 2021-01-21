Telangana intermediate exams likely from May 3 

Telangana intermediate 2021 Exams: Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) are likely to begin from May 3 for the academic year 2020-21 and the board of intermediate education is contemplating to conduct physical classwork for 68 days starting from February 1.

All the educational institutions including the junior colleges will be reopened from February 1 as decided by the state government. The classwork for the students will be held until the end of April and the exams will begin from May after the practical examinations.

The classes for the junior classes are planned for second-year students on one day and first-year students on the next day. The colleges were asked to ensure a six-feet physical distance in the classrooms besides one student per bench and not more than 30 students in the class.

So far, a major portion of the syllabus has been completed through online classes and the remaining syllabus will be completed in physical classes.

Due to the pandemic, the syllabus for the academic year 2020-21 has been reduced by 30 per cent and the exams will be conducted with 70 per cent of the syllabus. However, the reduced syllabus will be imparted to students through assignments/projects.