Telangana kicks off World Heritage Week 2025

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana announced the week-long World Heritage Week 2025, scheduled from November 19 to 25, celebrating the state’s vibrant tangible and intangible heritage through a series of immersive walks, cultural events, competitions, and stakeholder discussions. World Heritage Week is celebrated to raise awareness, preserve cultural identity, and encourage communities to engage with their heritage.

Telangana’s observance underscores its commitment to safeguarding historical sites, traditional practices, and cultural expressions for future generations. Organised across iconic heritage sites in Hyderabad, the initiative aims to deepen public engagement, foster heritage education among youth, and highlight emerging opportunities in heritage-based cultural tourism.

Day 1 - Wednesday, November 19 Heritage Walk from Charminar to Chowmohalla Palace, specially curated for government school children to inspire early appreciation for Telangana’s architectural and historical treasures.Day 2 -Thursday, November 20 State-wide Poster Competition, challenging schools and colleges across Telangana with a creative challenge centred on the region’s heritage.Day 3- Friday, November 21Water Walk at Bansilapet Stepwell, Secunderabad, featuring interactive learning games to engage government school children in understanding the significance of traditional water systems.Day 4 -Saturday, November 22 Culinary Heritage Walka gastronomic journey curated around Charminar to showcase Hyderabad’s unique food traditions.