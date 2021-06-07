Telangana government is likely to extend lockdown with more relaxations

Telangana Lockdown: The lockdown being implemented in Telangana is giving better results than expected. The government is taking steps to further relax the lockdown as corona cases and deaths in the state came under control. The government, which has already extended the lockdown relaxation time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., now plans to extend that time once again. The issue will be discussed at the Cabinet meeting to be chaired by KCR at Pragati Bhavan tomorrow.

The Cabinet meeting will be chaired by CM KCR at 2 pm tomorrow. The meeting will discuss the topic of further relaxing the lockdown. The Cabinet, which met on the 30th of last month, has given relaxation from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. It then allowed people an hour to reach the houses. The cabinet will meet again for further action in the wake of the third installment lockdown which expires on the 9th of this month.



The Telangana government hopes to further ease sanctions as corona cases are currently declining in the state. It wants to increase the allowance hours to 5 pm and allow another hour to return home. The idea is to go with a curfew overnight. Relaxation from the lockdown until 5 pm will generate more revenue through registrations, transportation, excise and other services. The government hopes that this will enable it to implement various programs and schemes.



The government, on the other hand, is taking steps to face the corona third wave. Mainly vaccines, central policies will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. In the absence of response to global tenders, the government is considering a proposal to negotiate directly with companies and procure vaccines at lower prices. Free diagnostic centers will be set up across the state. The TRS government has decided to open these centers in 19 major hospitals in 19 districts on the 9th of this month. A total of 19 centers will be opened at the same time on the same day. During the Cabinet meeting, the cabinet will discuss the completion of water projects, repairs, and maintenance. From the 15th of this month, the Rythu Bandhu funds will be distributed and thus the cabinet will also review the supply of fertilizers, pesticides, and seeds for the monsoon season.



On the other hand, corona cases in Telangana are declining day by day. During the last 24 hours, 97,751 people were tested for corona. 1,436 new corona-positive cases were reported, according to the Telangana Health Bulletin.



Recently, 14 corona victims lost their lives. The total death toll rose to 3,378. In the past 24 hours, 3,614 people have recovered from Covid-19. Currently, there are 27,016 positive cases in the state.