Telangana: Man fined of Rs 1000 for violating lockdown in Adilabad

A man was fined of Rs 1000 for violating lockdown rules here at Mukhra (K) village of Ichoda mandal in Adilabad district of Telangana.

Despite imposing stringent norms making the people follow the lockdown rules, the man identified as Tulasi Ram visited Ichoda on his bike for about five times with no proper reason. Fumed over his behavior, the village sarpanch Meenakshi fined him of Rs 1000.

A receipt issued to him said that the fine was imposed after Tulasi Ram visited Ichoda mandal for five times on his vehicle violating the lockdown rules.

On the other hand, the traffic police are also imposing fines on the people who are venturing on to roads violating the rules. Vehicular traffic was seen on the popular junctions in the city for the last few days in spite of the heavy police security.

The police asked the people not to come out of the houses and support the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.