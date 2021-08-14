Telangana: Man jumps off hospital building in Gajwel

A 48-year-old man jumped off the hospital building here at RVM hospital in Lakshmanapalli of Mulugu mandal in Gajwel. He was identified as Ganji Prabhakar (48).



Ganji Prabhakar jumped from the building around 6.30 am on Saturday. The reason for his extreme step is yet to be known. The hospital staff rushed to his rescue, however, he was dead by then. The police were informed who rushed to the spot and launched investigation.

They shifted the body for autopsy and registered a case.