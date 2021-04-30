Top
Telangana: MGM Warangal turned into COVID-19 hospital

MGM hospital in Warangal has been turned into COVID-19 exclusive centre in the view of rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that general treatment will be done at only one block at KMC at the superspeciality hospital, constructed under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme which was constructed with Rs 150 crore.

The minister said that general treatment will begin at the super speciality hospital from today. "At present, there are 440 oxygen beds, 80 ICU beds and 50 ventilator beds at MGM hospital," the minister added.

