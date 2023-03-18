Telangana Ministers visit areas affected by untimely rains, hailstorm

Rangareddy: State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Friday visited the Marpalli and Mominpet mandals of Vikarabad and inspected the crop fields damaged by untimely rain and hailstorm. On the occasion, the ministers addressed the farmers and said the government stands by them. They ordered the Commissioner of Agriculture Department and District Collector to submit a comprehensive report on crop damage by tomorrow.



MLA Metuku Anand, RythuBandhu Samiti State President PallaRajeshwar Reddy, Agriculture Department Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Hanumantha Rao, Collector Narayan Reddy, ZP Vice Chairman Vijay Kumar and local public representatives were present.