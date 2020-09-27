Telangana: Not even 2 years old, super kid Aadith makes it to World Book of Records

Hyderabad: Super kid Aadith Vishwanath Gourishetty from Karimnagar makes it to World Book of Record for being an extraordinary child with sharp memory.



Adith can identify and recognise various countries' flags, car logos, continents, deities, colours, animals, professions, body parts, English alphabets, shapes, electronic home appliances, fruits and vegetables at a tender age of just one year nine months.

The digital certificate was presented to the wonder kid in the first week of September. This was informed by Santosh Shukla, Supreme Court Advocate (president, World Book of Records).

World Book of Records (WBR) is one of the leading organisations in international certification of world records. It recognizes talent and capabilities in world records through international certification.

On being recognised by World Book of Records, (kids edition), Aadith was congratulated by Virendra Sharma (MP, England), Dr. Diwakar Sukul (Chairman, World Book of Records, London), Santosh Shukla (President, World Book of Records) and other dignitaries.

Aadith, son of Arun Sai and Snehitha, has also been awarded earlier with India Book of Records, Telugu Book of Records, Certificates of National Records for identifying vehicles from shadows, complex colour patterns, sounds of animals, birds, as many as 71 picture objects, parts of the body.

He has by now recognised 272 pictorials from 17 categories and rightly earned the titles of "super kid"and "The Mnemonist Wonder Kid".

Aadith can solve alphabet and shape puzzles with utter ease that leaves everyone in awe. His amazing feat helped him secure a name in the World Book of Records for his extraordinary memory of recognizing a wide range of objects. This little munchkin has added a smile to the faces of his family members, and is a reminder to the world that no age is small to dream and achieve big.