Telangana: One held in Nizamabad triple murder

The police on Sunday arrested a man for murdering three people in a mechanic shed at Dichpally in Nizamabad. The accused was identified as Gandham Srikanth.

The police said that Gandham Srikanth was earlier involved in several theft cases and was recently released from jail. On Tuesday night, Srikanth went to the shed in drunk state and attacked three people who were sleeping in the shed with a hammer. Later, the accused escaped with mobile phones and money.

The victims were identified as Harpal Singh (32) from Punjab, Joginder Singh (46) and Banoth Sunil (25) from Sangareddy.

The district commissioner of police Karthikeya said that the accused admitted to commiting the crime and was taken into custody.